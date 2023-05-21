Man who ran into I-270 hit by 2 cars and dies in Rockville

The main lanes of southbound 270 between 28 and Montrose Road are closed, Montgomery County Police said.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A man ran into the road on Interstate 270 Sunday morning when they were hit by a car, then followed by another one before dying in the Rockville area of Montgomery County, officials said.

Troopers from the Rockville Barrack headed to I-270 South north of Montrose Road around 7:50 a.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, the pedestrian ran into the road from the right shoulder for unknown reasons.

On the road, a driver of a Lincoln was unable to avoid the pedestrian and hit them, according to Maryland State Police. The man was then hit by a Volkswagen sedan.

He was pronounced dead. Maryland State Police say the identity of the victim is not available at this time.

The MDSP is handling the investigation. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service is assisting in diverting traffic. Drivers are asked to expect significant delays.