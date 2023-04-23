23-year-old Maryland man killed in single-car crash in Hagerstown, police say alcohol a factor

The passenger is dead after police say the driver of a Blue Honda Civic crashed into a fence in Hagerstown, Maryland, and tried to flee the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police believe alcohol was a contributing factor in a single-car crash that killed a 23-year-old passenger Sunday morning in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack responded to the area of 13114 Greencastle Pike for a report of a single-vehicle crash around 4:12 a.m.

The driver of a Blue Honda Civic drove off the roadway for an unknown reason and hit a fence, police said.

The passenger, identified as Anthony Matthew Ruff of Frederick, Maryland, died in the wreck.

Police say the driver, Zachary Jordan Fitzwater, 23, of Gettysburg, Maryland, fled the scene on foot. A short time later, Fitzwater was located.

Greencastle Pike was temporarily shut down as troopers investigated the crash. MDSP Crash Team member Sergeant Zanoni was on the scene to complete the reconstruction.

This investigation remains ongoing.