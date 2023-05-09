Prince George's Police investigate deadly shooting in Temple Hills, Maryland

Police need your help to find the suspects responsible for a man's death.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Prince George’s County Police are investigating a homicide in Temple Hills, Maryland.

Officers received phone calls regarding a shooting along Brinkley Road near the Jumbo Food International Supermarket, on Tuesday afternoon. When they arrived they found a man in the street who had been shot.

The victim was breathing when officials found him. He was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors worked on him. However, despite all efforts by paramedics and doctors, the victim was pronounced dead a short while after arriving.

At this time we do not have the victim's identity.

PGPD’s main objective now is to identify the suspects involved in the shooting and uncover their motives. As detectives work to piece together the puzzle, they are asking for the community’s assistance.

They are asking the residents of Temple Hills to be vigilant and open to cooperating with the police. People are asked to come forward if they have information that would help detectives.

There have been over a dozen shootings throughout the DMV, multiple deaths, and countless injuries from this past Labor weekend alone. Police are asking if you have any information regarding this homicide please contact the PG Crime Solvers.

