Woman dead, 2 injured after shooting in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A woman is dead and two other people are injured following a shooting in Montgomery County on Labor Day.
According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, the shooting happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 14200 block of Punch Street.
In a press conference Monday night, officers said two women and a man were shot. All three were taken to area hospitals, where one of the women died.
A suspect connected to the shooting has been taken into custody. Police say the victims knew the suspect prior to the deadly shooting. Their identity has not been released.
There is no information regarding any possible motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.
Anyone with information may submit a tip through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
READ NEXT:
A man is facing charges after police say he killed his wife and son and shot a third person leading to an hours-long barricade situation in Fort Washington Thursday evening. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, 62-year-old Michael Kevin Burch shot and killed his wife, 52-year-old Rori Burch, and their son, 25-year-old Michael Burch, Jr., at their home. A third person was also shot but is expected to survive.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.