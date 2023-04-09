Woman dead, 2 injured after shooting in Montgomery Co.

Police say the shooting happened in the 14200 block of Punch Street on Labor Day.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A woman is dead and two other people are injured following a shooting in Montgomery County on Labor Day.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, the shooting happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 14200 block of Punch Street.

In a press conference Monday night, officers said two women and a man were shot. All three were taken to area hospitals, where one of the women died.

A suspect connected to the shooting has been taken into custody. Police say the victims knew the suspect prior to the deadly shooting. Their identity has not been released.

There is no information regarding any possible motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information may submit a tip through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

