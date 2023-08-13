1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting in Prince George's County

Police responded to the 3700 block of Donnell Drive around 1:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officers from the Prince George's County Police Department are investigating a triple shooting early Sunday morning.

When police arrived they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. After they were all taken to local hospitals, one man was pronounced dead. The two others are still hospitalized. Police have not provided any additional information about their status.

Officials say they are working to identify suspects and a motive for this shooting. Police are asking anyone with information about this case to call them at 1-866-411-TIPS.

