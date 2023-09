Officers have confirmed that the two women were pronounced dead and the teen is in critical but stable condition.

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are investigating after two women and a teenage girl were shot Saturday morning in the 1300 block of 7th Street in Northwest, D.C.

