One dead, multiple injured after shooting at 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — One man is dead and multiple others are injured after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights Saturday night, according to police.

Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the convenience store, located on Ritchie Road and nearby Ritchie Spur Road, before 8:15 p.m. after a report of the shooting that happened inside the store.

Police said multiple people were located at the scene suffering from trauma to the body. The victims were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

One victim was later pronounced dead. Their age and identity has not been released.

No information has been released on the condition of the other victims.

Over 30 markers on the ground at the 7 Eleven on Ritchie Rd in Capitol Heights. Our cameras have captured some bullet holes on the windows. Investigators are still interviewing people. ⁦@wusa9⁩ pic.twitter.com/lsDhYKq1ko — Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) September 4, 2022

At the scene, multiple bullet holes could be seen on the windows of the store.

Officers have not released any suspect or motive information in the case.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

