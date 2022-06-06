Man wanted for exposing himself to University of Maryland student on bus

He was last seen near the College Park Metro bus stop where the student and her friends exited.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland Police Department is looking for a middle-aged man who exposed himself to a student on a bus nearby the College Park Metro station Friday evening.

The female student informed the police department that an indecent exposure indecent happened around 5:30 p.m. when she was with her two friends on the Shuttle-UM 104 bus. As the bus was traveling towards the College Park Metro stop, from the direction of the Wind Tunnel Building on Paint Branch Drive, a man attempted to interact with one of them.

The group of friends got up from where they were sitting and moved to a different area of the bus, but then the man got up and relocated as well. He sat near one of the women and exposed himself.

The group of friends exited the bus at the College Park Metro and continued to walk towards the Metro station. He was last seen near the bus stop where they exited.

The suspect has been described as a middle-aged man with little to no hair. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a red Maryland shirt, a purple Ravens' hat and sandals, and black sunglasses.

A UMD Safety Notice was issued today for an indecent exposure that occurred yesterday.



Details: https://t.co/UKEKPVHiI1 pic.twitter.com/jACvgSbsJU — UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) September 3, 2022

The police department's Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating the incident.