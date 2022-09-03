Vehicle wanted in connection to Beltway road rage shooting found torched

The Honda Civic Virginia State Police had been looking for was found on fire in the woods in Prince William County.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are once again asking for the public's help to find the person who opened fire on another driver on Interstate 495.

The most recent plea for information comes after Virginia State Police say the car they were looking for in connection to this case, a 2010 blue Honda Civic, was found on fire in the woods in Prince William County on Saturday.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on August 25. That's when Virginia State Police were notified by a driver who said his car was shot at as he and another car were heading north on I-495 approaching Exit 52B in Fairfax County.

Police say both vehicles pulled off onto the exit ramp and the shooting suspect got out of his car and fired multiple shots at the victim. Then the shooting suspect got back in his car and drove away.

The victim was not injured, according to police.

VSP troopers arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation, and continue to follow leads.

On Aug. 31, investigators asked the public for tips to find the car wanted in connection to this case.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday, Sept 3, the Prince William County Police Department notified the VSP of a vehicle fire their officers had responded to in the woods at Prince William Forest Park near Joplin Road

After the fire was extinguished, it was confirmed that the vehicle is the 2010 Honda Civic VSP has been looking for in connection with a shooting on I-495.