21 displaced, 1 seriously injured after fire at Prince George's County apartment complex

SEABROOK, Md. — One person has been injured and 21 residents are displaced following a Sunday morning house fire in Lanham, Maryland, officials said.

Around 4:30 a.m., Sunday, firefighters were sent to the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Seabrook, Maryland, for a report of a fire at the three-story multifamily home, according to Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department.

On scene, firefighters noticed smoke coming from a fire on the second floor of the home. One adult was rescued from the home and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Prince George's County Office of Emergency Management responded to the structure to help 21 residents who have now been displaced, Prince George's County Fire and EMS said in a Tweet.

Approx 4:30am #PGFD units were dispatched to the 8500 block of Greenbelt Rd in Seabrook for a reported house fire. On scene crews found a 3-story multi-family dwelling w/smoke showing from fire on 2nd floor. 1 adult patient removed & transported w/life threatening injuries. — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) October 9, 2022

The fire was extinguished. No cause for the fire has been released but officials say it is under investigation.