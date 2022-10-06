16 adults, 5 kids displaced by Montgomery Co. apartment fire

Authorities say no one was taken to the hospital.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — More than a dozen people are without a place to stay after a fire ripped through an apartment building in the Silver Spring/Glenmont area of Montgomery County late Wednesday night.

Montgomery County firefighters were called to the 2300 block of Glenmont Circle for a report of a fire around 11 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived on scene flames and smoke were visible coming from the building.

Due to the severity of the blaze, crews on scene called for a second alarm, which allowed for more units to respond to the scene to get the fire under control.

Patrick Campbell with the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services said that all of the people in the apartment at the time of the fire were able to get out safely.

Campbell said 16 adults and five children were displaced by the fire. A total of 10 units were damaged in all. No one had to be taken to the hospital as a result of the fire, Campbell said.

The fire has been extinguished, but investigators were on scene overnight. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.