House fire in Prince George's County leaves firefighter injured, 4 displaced

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in Prince George's County Monday night.

Crews with the Prince George's County Fire Department responded around 10:16 p.m. to a two-story home on Procopio Drive, off of Auth Road, in Suitland. At the scene of the reported structure fire, flames could be seen coming from the second floor and attic of the split foyer home.

No residents of the home were injured in the fire, however four people were displaced. The Prince George's County Office of Emergency Management is helping to assist them in their next steps.

One firefighter was transported to a local facility to be treated for non-life threatening injuries caused by the fire.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.