Mother, daughter charged in connection with murder of grandmother in Landover

GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — A mother and daughter in Maryland are facing charges in connection with a murder that police say occurred inside the family's Landover home.

The Prince George's County Police Department has charged Candace Craig, 44, and Salia Hardy, 19, for their alleged involvement in the murder of 71-year-old Margaret Craig.

Candace Craig is Margaret Craig’s daughter. Hardy is her granddaughter.

On Friday, at 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Hill Road to conduct a welfare check. A 911 caller advised that he had not spoken with Margaret Craig for several days and was worried for her welfare.

Police say Margaret Craig 's daughter Candace Craig answered the door and allowed officers into the home to search for Margaret.

When officers got to the basement of the home, they immediately smelled the odor of decomposition.

Homicide and Evidence Units were notified and assumed the investigation.

Based on additional evidence and multiple interviews, detectives claim Candace Craig murdered her mother on May 23. The following day, Hardy helped her mother attempt to dispose of the remains.

“The detectives of the Homicide Unit will ensure a thorough investigation is conducted and that both suspects are held accountable for their cruel and criminal behavior,” said Major David Blazer, Commander, Major Crimes Division.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will confirm the victim’s identity and attempt to identify the cause of death. The motive remains under investigation.

Police say Candace Craig is charged with first and second degree murder. Salia Hardy is charged with accessory after the fact.

Both are in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.