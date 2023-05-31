Triple shooting under investigation in Prince George's Co.

There are no suspects at this time.

SEAT PLEASANT, Md. — Police have opened an investigation in Prince George's County, Maryland after three men were injured in the same shooting on Wednesday.

At 8:45 p.m., officers were called to the 6000 block of Martin Luther King Junior Highway in Seat Pleasant for the report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers located a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to an area hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, two other men arrived at an area hospital suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in connection with the shooting on MLK Highway.

No suspects have been identified at this time in connection with this incident.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

Detectives are actively investigating for a motive.

