6 arrested for 2022 homicide in Montgomery Co.

The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and was identified as 20-year-old Edvin Moises Agustin Leon.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police have arrested six people after a man was found dead near a wooded area behind an apartment building in Montgomery County in November 2022.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road for a report of gunfire in the area on Nov. 9, 2022. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to an area hospital for help in serious but stable condition.

While police were investigating the shooting, K-9 officers found the body of a man who had been shot to death near the area where the first victim had been shot.

Investigators claim the shooting and homicide were gang-related.

Six suspects were arrested in connection to the crimes between December 2022 and May 2023. Those arrests include:

Sender Emanuel Godoy-Lemus, age 19, of Silver Spring, first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder

Edgard Vladimir Castro-Contreras, age 19, unknown address, first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder

Brayan Bonilla-Andrade, age 22, of College Park, first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit murder

Daniel Yaque Del Cid, age 29, of Greenbelt, first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit murder

Edwin Armando Sanchez-Montiel, age 31, of Silver Spring, accessory after the fact murder

Jonathan Edwardo Videz, age 28, of Montgomery Village, first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and several other charges