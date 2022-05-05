Herndon Police warn of ATM machine skimmer, urge public to be on the lookout

"Subjects will install a panel containing a pin-hole camera that records you entering your PIN number while another device reads your card number," police said.

HERNDON, Va. — After Herndon Police spotted an ATM machine skimmer in the town, they're warning the public to stay on the lookout for the devices

Police took to Twitter Thursday to get the message out. They shared that they recently found the skimming device and explained how bad actors attempt to steal people's money by installing a panel with a covert pinhole camera. The camera goes on to record an individual entering their PIN number while another device reads their card number.

"Please be diligent when using ATM machines," police shared in their tweet, also encouraging people to use their hand to cover the pad when entering a pin number and to call police if you're noticing anything suspicious at the machine.