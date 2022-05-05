Herndon Police warn of ATM machine skimmer, urge public to be on the lookout

HERNDON, Va. — After Herndon Police spotted an ATM machine skimmer in the town, they're warning the public to stay on the lookout for the devices
Police took to Twitter Thursday to get the message out. They shared that they recently found the skimming device and explained how bad actors attempt to steal people's money by installing a panel with a covert pinhole camera. The camera goes on to record an individual entering their PIN number while another device reads their card number.
"Please be diligent when using ATM machines," police shared in their tweet, also encouraging people to use their hand to cover the pad when entering a pin number and to call police if you're noticing anything suspicious at the machine.
RELATED: People kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint in DC after getting into what they thought was a rideshare car
RELATED: DC Police release photos of 3 suspects wanted in connection with flash mob robbery at clothing store
RELATED: Surveillance video shows part of 13-year-old's crime spree which included carjackings, assault with a hammer
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.