Greenbelt officer shoots, wounds man

GREENBELT, Md. — A man is hospitalized after being shot by a Greenbelt City Police officer Monday morning, according to police.

Police say they responded to the scene in Greenbelt, Maryland just before 10:30 a.m. on Plateau Place for the report of a "suicidal subject."

Afterward, an officer proceeded to shoot the man, who was then taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Police did not confirm any other details, such as what led up to the shooting and what they found when arriving on the scene. No identifying details about the man were confirmed, beyond his gender and status as an adult.

"More information will be available as the investigation continues," a public information officer for the department stated.