4 dogs recovered after 5 juveniles arrested for carjacking, robbery

In two separate incidents Wednesday, two groups of juveniles took people’s cars and sped off with dogs in the back.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Two groups of juveniles have been arrested and four dogs have been recovered after two incidents, with many similarities, happened Wednesday.

Around 12:30 p.m., DC Police received a report of carjacking by force on Eastern Avenue, Northeast. Police say the trio took a 2013 Honda with two service dogs inside and sped off into Maryland.

A bystander reported to police they saw the gray Honda collide with the curb on a nearby residential street in Cheverly, at which point the group got out and ran away from the car, leaving the dogs behind.

Police soon recovered the car and both dogs were reunited with their owners. The juveniles were all tracked down and identified. They are now being charged in both Maryland and D.C.

Minutes before the first group of juveniles took someone’s car, two other 15-year-old suspects are accused of assaulting a victim and taking the victim’s car keys in the 2000 block of 12th Street, Northwest. Police then said the pair took off in the car, which had two dogs inside. Both boys have been arrested in Prince George’s County and are awaiting charges in D.C.

The two dogs have also been safely recovered.

A few weeks earlier, Bruno, a 14-month-old French bulldog, was stolen at gunpoint from his owner on the 5400 block of Kansas Avenue Northwest while out on a walk. That same day, an 11-week-old Australian Shepherd, Pablo, had been stolen while out on a walk with his owner in the Shaw neighborhood. Pablo was found and safely returned to his family, and police said 43 teens were arrested connected to that case.

Bruno is still missing, and his owner is actively seeking any information.

“The further that time slips away from me, I get a little discouraged,” owner Jamaica Harvey said. "I appreciate the support. We still have to find Bruno."