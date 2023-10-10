Montgomery County approves comprehensive vision for pedestrian safety

The approval of the Pedestrian Master Plan is an important step in improving pedestrian safety, officials said.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County Council voted Tuesday to approve the Pedestrian Master Plan. It's the county's vision for improving pedestrian safety and accessibility in Maryland's largest county.

The goal of the plan is to support the steps outlined in Montgomery County's 2017 Vision Zero Action Plan and Thrive Montgomery 2050, to eventually eliminate traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries.

Last year and so far in 2023, authorities have reported more than 30 pedestrian and cyclist deaths. In that same time period, 945 pedestrians and cyclists have been hurt. County leaders say the new Master Plan is key to keeping people who walk, bike and roll in the county safe.

“With pedestrian deaths at a 30-year high, it is imperative to act on pedestrian and cyclist safety to improve our residents’ health, our County’s economic development and our ability to meet our climate goals in time," said Councilmember Kate Stewart, who serves on the Transportation and Environment Committee. "This plan will increase connectivity to public transit and add safer routes to favorite destinations countywide. I appreciate the extensive work of Planning staff and transportation advocates to make this plan an excellent guiding document for current and future generations of County residents."

The plan recommends policies, programs and procedures in line with nationally and internationally recognized best practices that promote safer, more comfortable, more convenient and more accessible experiences for pedestrians of all ages and abilities. The plan contains dozens of recommendations and over a hundred key actions to implement them. Some of which include building new sidewalks, improving and expanding protected crossings, plus recommendations for maintaining existing sidewalks and pathways, and making the pedestrian system more accessible.

“This Pedestrian Master Plan is a significant step forward towards changing culture and transportation policies to achieve safer roadways and more vibrant communities that serve the modern needs of our diverse community,” said Council Vice President Andrew Friedson.