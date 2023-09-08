Crosswalk timing increased at dangerous intersection after WUSA9 report

Three seconds of walk time were added to a crosswalk on Clopper Road, according to transportation officials.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland Department of Transportation officials have added three seconds of walk time to a crosswalk on Clopper Road. The change comes after WUSA9 reported on the dangerous Germantown intersection on Wednesday.

"The State Highway Administration asked our partners at MCDOT to identify any available pedestrian cycle time that could be reallocated to the pedestrian walk phase and implement immediately after that time was identified," said Shantee Fox with Maryland Department of Transportation in an email.

The change comes just days after WUSA9 told you about a local father, James Kellar, who is on a mission for change after his 3-year-old son was hit by a driver at the intersection of Clopper Road at Village Fountain Drive in Germantown.

WUSA9 spent several hours Wednesday afternoon talking to neighbors at the intersection. Everyone we spoke with had the same concerns: cars speeding over the posted 30 mph limit and not yielding to pedestrians in the crosswalk. They say those factors combined make it difficult to cross in the allotted time.

“I want them to change that light and every other light so everyone has enough time to get across the road,” said James Kellar said.

A spokesperson for Montgomery County Department of Transportation said while the crosswalk time is sufficient to cross the six lane road, the state controls the timing.

Fox said the state department of transportation is looking into other ways to address the problem.

"This is our commitment to timely responsiveness to community concerns. In addition, we are currently reviewing the potential for a Leading Pedestrian Interval, commonly referred to as an LPI."