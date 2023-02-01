Montgomery County seeks feedback on Pedestrian Master Plan

The planning commission is holding a public hearing Thursday on its 'Pedestrian Master Plan.' Written comment can be submitted for the next couple of weeks.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — For the last few years, Montgomery County's planning team has been working on the details of the proposed Pedestrian Master Plan. Thursday, the planning commission is holding a public hearing on the plan.

The last three years were spent understanding what it is like to travel in the county from a pedestrian and cyclist perspective. The plan includes dozens of recommendations to improve safety and make Montgomery County more walkable.

Some of those recommendations include:

Providing more time for people to cross the street safely

Improving lighting in and around intersections

Widening and increasing the number of sidewalks

Working to improve safe routes for children to travel to school

Removing dangerous obstructions like utility poles where pedestrians walk

Those are just a few of dozens of suggestions listed in the plan.

"The situation we're in now is the result of decisions made over the past many many decades.To address those problems it's going to take a sustained effort in the years ahead. The plan has recommendations that when implemented will really transform change for pedestrians across the county," Eli Glazier, the Pedestrian Master Plan Project Manager said.

Curb ramps should guide a pedestrian into an intersection safely, but in some case a poorly designed curb ramp can become dangerous for users. The Pedestrian Master Plan has recommendations to make sure curb ramps are safe and useful for all abilities.https://t.co/zIi44f0aKc pic.twitter.com/9UH9EdhDbo — Montgomery Planning (@montgomeryplans) March 22, 2023

There have already been several pedestrian deaths in Montgomery County in 2023. A 75-year old man was killed a week ago as he tried to cross the street in Silver Spring.

These dangerous and often deadly crashes recently prompted Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass to introduce the 'Safe Streets Act of 2023.' It mirrors many of the suggestions listed in the Pedestrian Master Plan.

"We have a chance to reduce the number of deaths and injuries on our roadways.”



This was said by a grieving mother whose 32-year-old son with autism was hit and killed while he crossed the street.



It’s one of the reasons why I'm introducing the Safe Streets Act. pic.twitter.com/Kqse68qIal — Councilmember Evan Glass (@CMEvanGlass) February 28, 2023

