Montgomery County seeks feedback on Pedestrian Master Plan

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — For the last few years, Montgomery County's planning team has been working on the details of the proposed Pedestrian Master Plan. Thursday, the planning commission is holding a public hearing on the plan.
The last three years were spent understanding what it is like to travel in the county from a pedestrian and cyclist perspective. The plan includes dozens of recommendations to improve safety and make Montgomery County more walkable.
Some of those recommendations include:
- Providing more time for people to cross the street safely
- Improving lighting in and around intersections
- Widening and increasing the number of sidewalks
- Working to improve safe routes for children to travel to school
- Removing dangerous obstructions like utility poles where pedestrians walk
Those are just a few of dozens of suggestions listed in the plan.
"The situation we're in now is the result of decisions made over the past many many decades.To address those problems it's going to take a sustained effort in the years ahead. The plan has recommendations that when implemented will really transform change for pedestrians across the county," Eli Glazier, the Pedestrian Master Plan Project Manager said.
There have already been several pedestrian deaths in Montgomery County in 2023. A 75-year old man was killed a week ago as he tried to cross the street in Silver Spring.
These dangerous and often deadly crashes recently prompted Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass to introduce the 'Safe Streets Act of 2023.' It mirrors many of the suggestions listed in the Pedestrian Master Plan.
Click here to submit written testimony.