'I almost lost him' | Maryland father fights for safer intersection after toddler hit by car while in stroller at crosswalk

Neighbors express concerns over crosswalk safety at Clopper Road in Germantown.

Example video title will go here for this video

GERMANTOWN, Md. — A local father is on a mission to fix a dangerous intersection in Montgomery County after his toddler was hit by a car. Three-year-old Hunter Kellar has a scar with 100 stitches across his face. Back in May, his mom was pushing him in a stroller across Clopper Road at Village Fountain Drive in Germantown when a car struck the boy.

They were both in the crosswalk and the mom was fined. And they aren’t the only ones calling this intersection dangerous. WUSA9 spent several hours Wednesday afternoon talking to neighbors at the intersection. Everyone we spoke with had the same concerns: cars speeding over the posted 30 mph limit and not yielding to pedestrians in the crosswalk. They say those factors combined make it difficult to cross in the allotted time.

“He's amazing, beautiful. He's my world and I almost lost him,” said James Kellar as his voice begins to crack with emotion.

His son, 3-year-old Hunter is almost three months into his recovery. Back in May, his mother was pushing him in a stroller across Clopper Road at Village Fountain Drive in Germantown. They were in the crosswalk when a car hit the boy.

“There was a gash 2-3 inches wide,” described Kellar. “It looked like his skull was coming out of his head.”

After 100 stiches and plastic surgery, Hunter is slowly on the mend. His father is now on a mission.

“I want them to change that light and every other light so everyone has enough time to get across the road,” said Kellar.

We timed the crosswalk. You have about five seconds to cross until the flashing hand starts counting you down from 19 seconds. The sign says that's when you should be getting to the other side, but we found that was almost impossible for many.

“I always have some anxiety crossing this road,” said one woman.

Christopher Jeeves added, “It gives me enough time to cross the street even though I walk kind of slow, but I have a housemate who is disabled, and he can't make it in one shot.”

“It's the vehicles that are turning don't understand the pedestrian has the right of way,” added Todd Janksy.

We watched 8-year-old Brittany Rivera-Lumes and her mom cross the street. Just as they stepped into the crosswalk, we saw four turning cars cut them off. When the fifth car finally stopped to let the mother and daughter cross, they only had four seconds left. That’s when we saw mom pull her daughter closer to her and wrap her arm around her as they crossed.

“I was scared, because some of the cars didn't stop,” said the little girl, “but my mom is going to protect me.”

As for Hunter's mom, she was fined by police after the accident. Kellar provided WUSA9 with a citation showing the boy’s mother was fined for failing to yield to the vehicle because the crosswalk timed out. The family attorney said while two other cars stopped to let them cross, the striking car in the curb lane did not.

“No car can overtake another car when other vehicles are letting pedestrians cross,” said attorney David Helfand, “there are certain timeframes that are appropriate for this to be a safe intersection and we're exploring whether or not this meets it. I suspect it does not.”

“It was scary, and it made me not stop until someone listens to me,” said Kellar.

A spokesperson for Montgomery County Department of Transportation said while the crosswalk time is sufficient to cross the six lane road, the state controls the timing. WUSA9 reached out to the state DOT, and they are looking into the issue.