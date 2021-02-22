x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Maryland

Montgomery County fire leaves two dogs dead, one person with life-threatening injuries

A fire in Darnestown had firefighters moving very quickly to help multiple dogs and a person trapped inside a home.
Credit: WUSA9

DARNESTOWN, Md. — More than 50 firefighters in Montgomery County worked to save six dogs and a person from a home just outside of Darnestown, Maryland on Sunday, according to the fire department's public information officer Pete Piringer.

The fire happened in the 15001 block of Darnestown Road and firefighters got to the scene around 7:30 p.m.

Two of the six dogs rescued died from injuries and the one person rescued is in a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Piringer said on Twitter.

The four dogs that survived were helped by the county's animal services division. 

Fire officials said the house was very cluttered which made their job harder in putting it out. 

Firefighters did have to bring a water tanker to the scene of the fire because that part of Montgomery County is a non-hydrant area.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

RELATED: Police: Woman dead in Fairfax County after being hit by car backing out of a driveway

RELATED: Pedestrian hit after truck spins out on icy roads

RELATED: 100-year-old Montgomery County man is a prime example of how health officials use the vaccine to target COVID hotspots

RELATED: 18-year-old killed in Annandale shooting, boy hospitalized

RELATED: Two restaurant owners followed home, robbed, Montgomery County police say

RELATED: Scammers are using COVID vaccine desperation to cheat people out of their money

Download the WUSA9 app here

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news