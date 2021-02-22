Montgomery County fire leaves two dogs dead, one person with life-threatening injuries

A fire in Darnestown had firefighters moving very quickly to help multiple dogs and a person trapped inside a home.

DARNESTOWN, Md. — More than 50 firefighters in Montgomery County worked to save six dogs and a person from a home just outside of Darnestown, Maryland on Sunday, according to the fire department's public information officer Pete Piringer.

The fire happened in the 15001 block of Darnestown Road and firefighters got to the scene around 7:30 p.m.

Two of the six dogs rescued died from injuries and the one person rescued is in a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Piringer said on Twitter.

The four dogs that survived were helped by the county's animal services division.

Fire officials said the house was very cluttered which made their job harder in putting it out.

Firefighters did have to bring a water tanker to the scene of the fire because that part of Montgomery County is a non-hydrant area.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom.