Police: Woman dead in Fairfax County after being hit by car backing out of a driveway

The woman was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A woman was killed by a car when a man was backing out a driveway in Fairfax County, according to Fairfax County Police.

The crash happened in the 6300 block of Lakewood Drive in Falls Church, Virginia.

Police do not believe there was any foul-play and that it was an accident. But the scene and death are still being investigated, according to police.

Police have not released any further information.

