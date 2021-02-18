Pedestrian hit after truck spins out on icy roads

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A pedestrian was hit by a truck during a weather-related crash in Silver Spring, Maryland Thursday.
Prince George's County Police said they responded to an accident on the 8500 block of New Hampshire Avenue near the Suburban Hill Apartments around 9:47 a.m. According to police, a truck driver lost control of their vehicle when it slipped and ice, and hit the pedestrian.
The pedestrian refused treatment at the scene, Prince George's County Police said.
Montgomery County Fire & Rescue also responded to the scene for mutual aid.
The Prince George’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation said they have 220 vehicles dedicated to snow removal efforts Thursday and Friday, according to spokesperson Paulette Jones.
Across much of the region, the snow has transitioned to sleet and freezing rain at this point, meaning icy roads remain the largest threat. If you don't have to be out driving today, stay home. But if you have to go out in a storm, you'll want to follow this advice to stay at least a little bit safer.
First off, get decent tires. The four spots where the rubber meets the road are the only thing sticking your car to the pavement. Bald tires will make it hard for you to get going, to stop and to negotiate a turn.
If you do happen to hit a patch of ice, here are a few tips:
- Come off the brakes, and hold the wheel steady
- Unwind the wheel, take the steering out. That old adage about turning into a skid doesn't really work!
- Keep your head up and your eyes on the road. Look at your intended path, not where you're heading.
- Drive below the speed limit
- Give other cars and objects you might hit a wide berth.
- Avoid jackrabbit stops. If you see a stop sign or stop light down the road, take your foot off the gas and come almost to a stop before you even touch the brakes.
- Consult Waze, Google Maps, or Apple Maps ahead of time, to see if there are any wrecks and slick spots you can avoid.