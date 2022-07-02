2 dead after truck crashed into fireworks stand in NE DC

Multiple pedestrians were involved in the crash.

WASHINGTON — Two people were struck and killed Saturday evening when a truck crashed into a firework stand in northeast D.C., a spokesperson with the D.C. Police Department said.

The crash happened at a gas station located on the corner of Minnesota Avenue NE and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE around 6 p.m., police said. According to officials, multiple pedestrians were involved in the crash, but an exact number was not given.

Medical personnel responded to the scene to treat the victims. No further information is available on the victims.

The investigation into the crash is active and ongoing.

On the scene of this truck that smashed into a firework stand located at this gas station on the corner of Minnesota Ave. NE and Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave. NE. Multiple pedestrians involved. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/GWxI7T897g — Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) July 2, 2022

The Metropolitan Police say the following roads are closed due to the crash:

Minnesota Avenue NE between Sheriff Road and Hunt Pl NE

Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE between Kenilworth Avenue and 44th Street NE

This is a developing story and WUSA9 will update as more information becomes available.