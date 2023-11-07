Weapons detection systems coming to Prince George's County schools, new superintendent says

See through backpacks will also be required for all middle and high school students to prevent concealed weapons

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Metal detectors and clear backpacks will be coming to Prince George’s County Schools in time for the return of students in August.

These dramatic new security enhancements are the first big moves being made by the county’s incoming superintendent, Millard House II. The new leader says schools must be safe for kids to learn, and detection technology is affordable and works.

The announcement came just one day after a 17-year-old in summer school was caught with a gun at Central High School, and charged by police.

House said all high schools as well as a handful of middle schools will be outfitted with metal detectors. In addition, middle and high school students will only be allowed to carry backpacks and bookbags that are clear plastic capable of revealing the contents of the bag.

"There is no tolerance for weapons inside of our schools," House said in his first meeting with reporters after taking over the school system. "These type of security enhancements are nationwide and they make sense and were going to follow suit here to make sure we have the kind of safety we want to see."

House is taking over a school system in the midst of a safety crisis, with kids as young as 14 charged with trying to shoot a student on a school bus. A 16-year-old was also shot and wounded at Suitland High School in December, 2022.

Fifteen guns and 201 knives were seized in Prince George's County Schools schools last year, according to school system figures.

House comes to Prince George’s County from Houston Texas where he aimed to expand the implementation of metal detectors there in 2020, but got walked back by board members worried about cost.

School officials in Prince George’s did not have projected cost figures immediately available tor details on exactly what scanning technology might be used. The first scanning machines are due to go in summer school sites July 22.