15-year-old accused gunman indicted for school bus attack in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Three teenagers have been indicted as adults after allegedly trying to kill a middle schooler on a Prince George's County school bus in May. All three teens, two 14-year-old boys and one 15-year-old boy, face the same 16 charges, including attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment.

Kaden Holland, who goes by "Baby K," is the 15-year-old alleged gunman accused of pushing his way past a Prince George’s County school bus driver and aide in Oxon Hill with two accomplices. He tried to shoot a middle school student in the head, pulling the trigger three times, according to prosecutors, but the gun misfired.

Video of the attack shows a teenager holding a gun to the victim’s head and chest while his two accomplices hold the victim down. All three teens then beat the victim and fled.

The other two suspects were taken into custody shortly after the attack but Holland managed to evade arrest for weeks. He was eventually taken into custody on May 30. Prosecutors are still investigating anyone who may have helped Holland avoid capture for 29 days.

A 14-year-old girl is also being charged as an adult, with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. There has not yet been an indictment in her case, according to Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy.

"I want to reiterate that we are not playing, this is not a game," Braveboy said in a press conference outside the courtroom Tuesday. "Our job is to ensure that our community is safe, that people can freely live their lives and that young people can go to school, get their education, without the fear that someone will point a gun at them. It’s unacceptable .. and we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law."

When asked why all three teens were facing the same charges when only one had a gun, Braveboy answered that she felt they were all working together and intended to cause harm to the student, thus they should all be held accountable. The state's attorney added that one of the reasons the teens were all being charged as adults is because they are charged with offenses that carry life sentences.

"I want to send a very firm message to parents: talk to your children," Braveboy said. "Figure out where they are, who their friends are, what they are doing with their time. Because if they end up on my desk, I’m going to do my job. We cannot afford to lose lives, we cannot afford the trauma that these incidents cause … I’m putting my foot down. This office is standing firm and strong against crime committed by anyone, regardless of age."

Meanwhile, in D.C., sources say Holland is also facing charges as a juvenile for murdering a woman two days after the alleged bus attack. When asked how that case would impact charges in Prince George's County, Braveboy said it will still too soon to say, but that her office would work with their partners in D.C.

"The charges this individual faces [in Prince's George's County] are very, very serious," she said. "And we want to hold him accountable here."