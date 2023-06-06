Prince George's County Public Schools picks new CEO

The news comes as the outgoing CEO announced her retirement earlier this year.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Public Schools has picked its new district leader, a source with direct knowledge confirmed to WUSA9 on Tuesday.

Millard House, who was the superintendent of Houston Independent School District in Texas, was picked as the man to lead the district as its CEO, the source said.

The news comes as the outgoing CEO announced her retirement earlier this year.

Dr. Monica Goldson broke the news about her retirement on social media back in January. Her retirement brings her 32-year career with the school system to an end.

"After careful thought, prayer, and discussions with my family, I have decided to move to my next journey in life, retirement, at the end of this school year," she said in a statement to families and community members titled "My Next Journey."

Today, after 32 years with @pgcps, I announced my next journey: retirement. It has been an absolute honor to lead 131K+ students in the place I call home. There is no place better than Prince George’s County Public Schools and I will always be #PGCPSProud. https://t.co/V4bYNN8jil — CEO Monica Goldson (@drmonicaceo) January 5, 2023

House left Houston Independent School District on May 26, according to reporting by WUSA9's sister station KHOU 11. He left as the Texas Education Agency (TEA) was set to takeover the school district beginning June 1.

The takeover, which was first initiated in 2019 based on failing schools and other issues, is still seen as hostile by many.

The TEA continues to say that the transition should not impact students, families, teachers, or staff in the short term.

Meanwhile in Maryland, Prince George's County Public Schools has yet to make the announcement official.

The announcement is expected to be made at a news conference at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Wayne K. Curry Administration Building in Largo.