Prince William County Schools considering weapon detection screening following Newport News school shooting

If approved, Superintendent LaTanya D. McDade says the additional screening could be implemented by the 2023-2024 school year.

Example video title will go here for this video

MANASSAS, Va. — School systems across Virginia are considering increased security measures following the shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News.

Police say a 6-year-old student intentionally shot his teacher, Abigail Zwerner, inside a classroom. The weapon used was the child's mother's gun that was purchased legally, according to investigators.

"Unfortunately, the news of the recent school shooting is not an isolated incident and [Prince William County Schools] recognizes the need to respond proactively to this discouraging nationwide trend," said Prince William County Schools Superintendent, LaTanya McDade in a letter to parents regarding school safety.

McDade says she is considering security screening technology like the kind of equipment used in sports stadiums, national museums and other schools.

"As a parent, I really want to focus on learning, education in the classroom, but again these conversations we have to bring them to the forefront because of what is happening in the community. The guns are coming from the community," Padreus Pratter told WUSA9.

As a father of two, and candidate of Prince William County School Board, Pratter says he commends the county for taking a proactive approach to school safety. He says that if the community decides to move forward with the plan, he would like to see the screening systems in all the county schools. Manassas City Public Schools recently voted to install the technology in their high school, and in Maryland Dorchester County Public Schools spent $1 million putting detection technology in all of its secondary schools.

The systems installed in Dorchester County are not considered metal detectors, but weapon detectors. They do not go off with items like cell phones or change, but are able to identify weapons like firearms and knives.

"This is for somebody to detect somebody who was bringing something in here to kill and hurt a lot of people," said Dorchester County High School Principal Dave Stofa to WUSA9 about technology.