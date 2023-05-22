Maryland State Police trooper hurt in crash on I-495

Investigators say a trooper's cruiser was rear-ended by a speeding driver, who is suspected of being impaired.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Maryland State Police trooper is in the hospital after his marked police cruiser was rear-ended by a speeding driver in a work zone Monday morning. The trooper's current condition is not known at this time.

Investigators say the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on the inner loop of Interstate 495 near Silver Spring. Four lanes of the inner loop of the Beltway were closed early Monday morning for the crash investigation. Drivers in the area are urged to use alternate routes to avoid the crash area.

A Maryland State Police spokesperson said the trooper was working in a work zone area at with his emergency lights activated at the time of the crash. The trooper was struck from behind by a speeding white Mercedes SUV. Two people in the SUV were also hospitalized. Their condition, or the severity of their injuries, is not known at this time.

The SUV's driver, identified as 31-year-old Anthony Bowser of Washington, D.C., is suspect of impairment, according to police. Charges are expected to be released pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Maryland State Police crash team is still on scene investigating. It is not known how long lanes will be closed for the crash investigation.

(~430a) IL I495 beltway between University Boulevard in New Hampshire Ave., collision involving @MDSP vehicle struck (rear ended) @ mcfrs PE716, M712, FS16, A716, T716, BC701 & others responded, some lanes blocked pic.twitter.com/JlLT6rHjtM — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 22, 2023

Maryland's new Move Over Law went into effect on Oct. 1, 2022. Under the law drivers are required to make a lane change or slow down when approaching all stopped, standing or parked cars displaying warning signals. The signals include:

Hazard warning lights

Road flares

Traffic cones

Caution signs

Non-vehicular warning signs