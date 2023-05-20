Suspected intoxicated driver who flees from police dies after crash on I-270, police say

The crash involved multiple vehicles and caused major backups.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A man who police believe was intoxicated and drove away from officers before crashing on I-270 has died early Saturday morning, officials said. The crash involved multiple vehicles and caused major backups.

Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department responded to check on the welfare of a driver that was in the middle travel lane on the ramp of Rockledge Road around 5 a.m.

According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find a man by himself who they believed was intoxicated and saw a gun on the driver's lap.

They tried to prevent the driver from leaving, but he drove off heading northbound on I-270. A brief pursuit was initiated, police said, and the driver crashed on I-270 south of Route 28.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-270 will impact your drive this morning. ALL LANES CLOSED NB at Exit 5. SB at least 3 lanes blocked. @wusa9 https://t.co/QzVH9nZ0d0 — Marcella Robertson (@Marcella_Rob) May 20, 2023

The man was then ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Montgomery County police.

Two other people were also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, an assistant chief for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue David Pazos said.

The main lanes of northbound I-270 remain closed while MCPD conducts a crash reconstruction.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team and the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division responded to the location.

The local lanes are getting by, but traffic delays are backed up to I-495 and the building. According to police, traffic is being diverted before northbound I-270 and Falls Road. The crash also has at least three lanes closed on the southbound side of I-270.