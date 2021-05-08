x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Body of 17-year-old from Annapolis found after disappearing while swimming in Ocean City

The unidentified teen went missing just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

OCEAN CITY, Md. — The body of a 17-year-old from Annapolis was found a day after the teen went missing while swimming in Ocean City. 

The unidentified teen disappeared just before 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Coast guard said the boy was swimming on the ocean side of 112th Street. 

The Ocean City Fire Department said on-duty lifeguards noticed a group of people who appear to be struggling to swim. Three of the swimmers were able to get out of the water but the teen was swept away in a rip current, according to the fire department.

First responders from the Ocean City Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, and Natural Resources Police worked together to try to find the teen. The boy's body was recovered the following day. 

The Coast Guard has not identified the teen but says he is from Annapolis.

READ NEXT: 

WATCH NEXT: How to save a drowning person when a lifeguard isn't present

Here are some tips to help you save someone from drowning when a lifeguard isn't present.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on Jan. 6, 2021.