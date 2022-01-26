2 charged in the death of missing Alexandria 20-year-old

Ahmed Hasheem Ebrahim was reported missing by family on Jan. 17. Police believe the young man’s body was ultimately put in a dumpster by a man he knew and a teen.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A man and teenager have been charged for crimes related to the death of a missing 20-year-old from Alexandria.

Family members reported Ahmed Hasheem Ebrahim missing on Jan. 17, after he was last seen two days before, leaving his house and heading to a friend’s. Police say detectives then learned that Ebrahim’s car had been towed the next day from an Alexandria address. When detectives arrived at the tow lot, they immediately found blood on the car.

On Jan. 20, detectives found that 20-year-old Joel Antonio Sarabia of Fairfax was driving Ebrahim’s car after his disappearance. Detectives obtained a warrant and took Sarabia into custody on Jan. 24; a gun was also recovered.

Detectives then determined through interviews that Sarabia and the victim knew each other and that Sarabia and a 17-year-old associate had planned to rob Ebrahim on Jan. 16.

Police said that Sarabia ultimately shot Ebrahim in the upper body while he was in his vehicle in a parking lot near the 6200 block of Lachine Lane in Lincolnia. Sarabia and his associate then drove Ebrahim in his car until they put his body in a dumpster on Jan. 17, according to detectives.



Sarabia has since been charged with first-degree murder, robbery resulting in death, concealment of a dead body, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held at the Adult Detention Center without bond.

An unidentified 17-year-old was also arrested on Jan. 25 and charged with robbery resulting in death and concealment of a dead body. He was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center where he remains.

Detectives continue to work with the disposal services company to find Ebrahim’s body.

Officials ask anyone with additional information about this crime to contact them at 703-691-2131, or call 911. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE. Tipsters can also download the Mobile tip411 App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”.