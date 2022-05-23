Man and woman face charged of impersonating US Marshals in Maryland

A second person has also been charged with impersonating a Federal officer.

Example video title will go here for this video

WALDORF, Md. — A Maryland man is facing multiple charges after officials say he impersonated a U.S. Marshal.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Maryland, 37-year-old Antione William Tuckson has been indicted on charges of false impersonation of an officer and employee of the United States and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Officials have also charged 40-year-old Nijea Nicole Rich as a co-conspirator.

Officials claim Tuckson and Rich pretended to be Deputy United States Marshalls and that Tuckson also illegally possessed a 9mm caliber semi-automatic pistol.

Court documents show Tuckson allegedly has a history of impersonating law enforcement going back to December 2020, when he allegedly used the registered trademark “USMS Special Services,” along with police-style vehicles equipped with red and blue flashing lights, weapons, a fake identification card and badge, and other law enforcement gear to pose as a Deputy United States Marshal.

According to court documents, Tuckson was working as a security guard with a dog at a restaurant in Prince George's County on March 6, 2022. While working, he allegedly detained two customers who had disputed their bill. Tuckson is accused of falsely identifying himself as a Deputy United States Marshal to Prince George’s County Police Department in an attempt to justify his weapon. When officers arrived, they asked about his federal status and Tuckson identified Rich as his supervisor at the United States Marshals Service. Officers arrested Tuckson and took his 9mm firearm from his hip.

Shortly after Tuckson was arrested, Rich arrived, reportedly wearing police-style clothing, and claimed to Prince George’s County Police officers that the canine was her emotional support animal and was also a patrol dog owned by Tuckson, according to an affidavit. When she approached the officers she allegedly said “You locked up a U.S. Marshal?”

The dog was taken by the Prince George’s County Animal Services Division (ASD). Court documents state Rich identified herself as a U.S. Marshal and displayed an identification card that said U.S. Marshal to an ASD employee the next morning. When officials searched personnel databases, there was no record of Tuckson or Rich having ever been U.S. Marshals or employees of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The pair were arrested on May 20 after a search of Tuckson's home and made their first court appearance later that day at the U.S. District Court in Greenbelt. Tuckson was ordered to be detained pending trial, but Rich was released under supervision.

If convicted of impersonation, Tuckson and Rich will face a maximum sentence of three years in federal prison. Rich also faces a maximum of five years in federal prison for the conspiracy and Tuckson faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

WATCH NEXT: 2 men arrested in DC for allegedly impersonating federal agents for at least 2 years