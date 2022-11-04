Man charged with impersonating an officer after flashing gun and badge at crewman who asked him to move his car, deputies say

Officials said the chase go up to 88 mph as the suspect flashed an FBI badge from his window at the deputies.

A man was arrested Sunday for impersonating an FBI agent after he allegedly flashed a badge and gun at a crewman who asked him to move his car.

According to a press release from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, the incident began around 7:45 p.m. at Stafford Market Place on May 1.

Deputies say a crew was setting up to do work in the parking lot and approached a black Honda SUV to ask the driver to move their car. When the crew member walked up to the SUV, the man arrested allegedly flashed a badge before pointing a gun at the crew member. The crewman called for help and when deputies arrived, the man sped away.

Deputies followed the suspect onto Garrisonville Road to U.S. 1 and then onto northbound I-95. Officials said the chase got up to 88 mph as the suspect flashed an FBI badge from his window at the deputies.

Eventually, the suspect surrendered to deputies and was taken into custody.

Deputies have identified the man as 49-year-old Nicholas Rudolph.

Officials found a BB gun in Rudolph's pocket and an assortment of fake FBI credentials in his car.

Rudolph has been charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer, brandishing, obstruction, reckless driving and eluding.

The FBI has been notified and the investigation is ongoing.

