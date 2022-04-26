Men accused of impersonating federal officers plead not guilty

Taherzadeh and Ali were arrested on April 6 for allegedly impersonating federal officers for at least two years.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on April 11.

On Tuesday during an arraignment hearing, two men who are accused of impersonating federal officers, 40-year-old Arian Taherzadeh, and 35-year-old Haider Ali pleaded not guilty.

Taherzadeh and Ali were arrested on April 6 for allegedly impersonating federal officers for at least two years.

The pair were indicted by a grand jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on April 19 on charges of false impersonation of a federal officer and possessing a large-capacity ammunition device. The next court hearing for the defendants is June 28.

Additionally, prosecutors told the judge that during the search of the two men's homes, authorities recovered 79 digital devices including nine servers. Furthermore, the prosecutors noted that the devices were empty and that dozens of other devices are being reviewed.

WUSA9 is following this case and will provide more updates as more information becomes available.