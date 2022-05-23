Virginia man charged with impersonating a police officer, police find several firearms in his truck

Montgomery County Police arrested 38-year-old Joshua Taber

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police in Montgomery County have arrested a Virginia man for impersonating a police officer and multiple gun charges.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Police Department's vice and intelligence unit arrested 38-year-old Joshua Taber, of Virginia, for charges related to impersonating an officer.

On May 10, detectives were conducting surveillance at the Rockville Hotel, located at 3 Research Court, when they saw a Chevrolet Tahoe that looked like an unmarked police vehicle.

To make sure they weren't hindering another police investigation, detectives contacted the hotel to determine who the vehicle belonged to.

Through the course of their investigation, detectives learned the Tahoe was registered to Taber, who identified himself as an "agent" when he checked into the hotel. He displayed what hotel staff believed to be law enforcement identification and stated that his "government issued vehicle" needed to be parked in front of the hotel, police said.

Further investigation found that Taber was not an agent and falsely identified himself as such.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Taber's hotel room which revealed multiple ID cards with the title "special agent" and multiple guns. A search warrant for Taber's truck was also obtained and revealed more guns, including a privately manufactured firearm, also known as a ghost gun. The search also found various pieces of police paraphernalia, a ballistic vest, multiple holsters, magazines and ammunition, police said.