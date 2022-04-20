Suspect shoots officer from inside home as Laurel police arrive for attempted murder case search warrant, department says

The department said that although there is no present danger to the community, expect a police presence for the next few hours.

LAUREL, Md. — Early Wednesday morning, a Laurel police officer was shot by a suspect from inside his home, the department said.

Around 6:05 a.m. in the 100 block of Bryan Court, officers arrived to execute a search warrant in an attempted murder case, they said, specifying that the Emergency Response Team announced their presence once on the premises.

However, police said that as they made their announcement, the suspect fired from inside the residence.

One officer was shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and the department has not specified his current condition.

The suspect was taken into custody. The department said that although there is no present danger to the community, expect a police presence for the next few hours.