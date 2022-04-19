Police continue search for suspect wanted in shooting of Uber driver in Southeast DC

Police say the driver was hospitalized with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

WASHINGTON — Detectives with Metropolitan Police Department are still searching for the person responsible for shooting an Uber driver in Southeast D.C. on Friday.

According to MPD, officers were called to the 2800 block of Hillcrest Drive in Southeast around 2:40 p.m., April 15, for a reported shooting. Once on scene, officers found a man inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. The vehicle had also sustained damage according to a police report, and the suspect in the shooting had left the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect vehicle captured on surveillance camera. It's described as a dark-colored Volkswagen Tiguan with all black wheels and possible Florida tags.

A representative from Uber confirmed the man shot worked a driver for the ridesharing service.

This is not the first time an Uber driver has been shot. The most noteworthy case involved Muhammad Anwar who was killed in a carjacking last year. Two teenage girls were charged in his murder.

“Our thoughts are with the driver as he recovers from this frightening attack. We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation,” a spokesperson told WUSA9.