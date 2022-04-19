Suspect arrested in connection to shooting of 8-month-old baby

On April 14, an 8-month-old baby was shot in the hand in Waldorf, Maryland.

Example video title will go here for this video

WALDORF, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on April 14.

Detectives from the Charles County Sherriff's Office have arrested a suspect they believe is responsible for the shooting of an 8-month-old baby.

Delvonte Elmore, 27, was located and arrested in D.C. on April 18, four days after the child was shot in Maryland.

Elmore faces charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, home invasion, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime and other related charges, according to officials.

At around 12:05 a.m. on April 14, the shooting was reported in the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf, Maryland.

According to officials, investigators found that two men broke inside of a home where a woman was holding her 8-month-old baby. The two men were looking for a person who was not at the house.

The investigation also found that one of the suspects put a gun against the woman's head and a struggle took place where the gun discharged and a bullet struck the baby's hand.

The baby was flown to a hospital with serious injuries and has since been released.

Investigators are still searching for the second suspect and are asking anyone with information to call Detective Worley at 301-609-6518.