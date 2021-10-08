2 and 4-year-old rescued from bedroom in Hagerstown house fire, found in cardiac arrest

Officials arrived on the scene to find smoke billowing from the townhome and shortly discovered the two children were trapped inside of a second-floor bedroom.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Two toddlers, found in cardiac arrest, alongside two adults were rescued from a house fire in Hagerstown, Maryland Thursday evening,

Around 7 p.m. the Hagerstown Fire Department responded to 1036-G Noland Drive with reports of the children trapped. Officials arrived on the scene to find smoke billowing from the townhome and shortly discovered the two children were stuck inside of a bedroom on the second floor.

After the two toddlers were rescued, officials determined they were in cardiac arrest.

Officials then performed CPR and other life-saving advanced life support skills on the toddlers and continued the efforts while the two were transported to the hospital.

The pair is now at Children’s National Medical Center and both remain in unstable condition, according to a press release from the department.

A man and a woman were also rescued and treated on-scene after the fire. They were eventually transported to hospitals. There is no update on their condition.

The Hagerstown Fire Department Fire Marshal’s office is working in close conjunction with resources from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) to investigate the cause and origin of this serious fire. The fire remains under investigation.