Six fires ‘intentionally’ set in Manassas overnight

One person was injured while trying to extinguish a balcony fire and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but no residents were displaced.

MANASSAS, Va. — The City of Manassas Fire & Rescue Department is seeking any tips from the public after six fires were intentionally set overnight in the city, the department said, which left one person injured.

The fires were lit on the exterior of occupied, multifamily homes in the areas of 7th Regiment Drive and Barrington Park in Manassas.

The person who was injured was trying to extinguish a balcony fire and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but no residents were displaced.

The department has not released any information about the suspect or the individual who was injured.