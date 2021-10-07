Four fires reported within minutes in Montgomery County

Montgomery County Fire and EMS say all the fires broke out within a 30-minute span of each other.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County Fire officials say they are investigating four fires that broke out relatively close to each other in the Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village area.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, fire personnel responded to the 19500 block of Divot Place, near Club Lake Road in Montgomery Village. Once on scene firefighters found a fence on fire in rear of the location. Officials say the fire was quickly extinguished

Five minutes later, a second fire was reported in the 10000 block of Delcastle Road near Apple Ridge Road. Arriving firefighters found flames coming from the garage of a home there. Officials said two people in the home were not aware of fire, but were able to get out safely without sustaining any injuries.

Then, just after 2 a.m., a vehicle was reported on fire in the 100 block of Watkins Station Circle near the Firebird restaurant. Flames spread to nearby vegetation, officials said. The fire was safely put out by one responding unit.

Two minutes later, a fire was reported at a strip mall located at 8 E Diamond Avenue. Arriving units found fire showing through the roof of the building. One of the initial responding units knocked down some of the visible flames from the outside until additional crews were on scene. Fire officials said the fire was quickly extinguished and there were no injuries reported.

UPDATE @mcfrs Media Hotline 240.777.2442 - several early morning fires in same general geographic area in Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village @MontgomeryCoMD - Divot Pl, Delcastle Rd, Watkins Mill Cir, E Diamond Av under investigation, incl commercial building on E Diamond Av, Gburg https://t.co/8pyY61uUh7 pic.twitter.com/66wUIVJLyw — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 7, 2021