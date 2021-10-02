Fire overtakes 7 vehicles at Frederick storage facility, all lanes of Route 144 shut down

A civilian and a firefighter with burn injuries were taken to local hospitals

FREDERICK, Md. — Route 144 has been shut down due to a fire on Saturday that involved seven vehicles at a New Market storage facility, according to Frederick County Fire, leaving some cars charred. Two were RVs, they confirmed.

Two people have since been taken to hospitals to treat their burn injuries, according to the department. One has been identified as a civilian and the other, a firefighter.

The department posted about the incident around 4:30 p.m.

Frederick County Fire has not confirmed any other identifying information about those who are injured. The department has also not given an update on their conditions.

The cause of the fire is still unclear.