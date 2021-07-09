44-year-old man crossing road dies after deputy strikes, kills him

The fatal pedestrian crash happened around 12:09 a.m. in the area of Garrisonville Road and Center Street, police say.

STAFFORD, Va. — A 44-year-old man is dead after a sheriff's deputy struck and hit him with a car on the roadway in Stafford early Friday morning, according to Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The fatal pedestrian crash happened around 12:09 a.m. in the area of Garrisonville Road and Center Street, police said.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Deputy was driving eastbound on Garrisonville Road when he hit a pedestrian crossing the roadway on Center Street.

Police said the 44-year-old pedestrian later died from his injuries at the scene. The deputy had minor injuries following the incident and was treated.

At this time, the crash is an active investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released.