Tanker truck crash in Maryland on I-95 causes major delays after mineral oil spills onto the roadway

WASHINGTON — A tanker truck that spilled mineral oil on I-95 in Prince George's, Maryland, has caused major backups for commuters Tuesday afternoon, according to Prince George's County Fire Department (PGFD).

The tanker crash happened on I-95 near Sandy Spring Lane around 3:30 p.m., according to PGFD.

HAZMAT teams are at the crash scene to deal with the mineral oil that spilled from the tanker, added PGFD.

No further information has been provided about the crash.

