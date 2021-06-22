x
Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Tanker truck crash in Maryland on I-95 causes major delays after mineral oil spills onto the roadway

The tanker crash happened on I-95 near Sandy Spring Lane around 3:30 p.m., according to PGFD.
Credit: WUSA9

WASHINGTON — A tanker truck that spilled mineral oil on I-95 in Prince George's, Maryland, has caused major backups for commuters Tuesday afternoon, according to Prince George's County Fire Department (PGFD).

The tanker crash happened on I-95 near Sandy Spring Lane around 3:30 p.m., according to PGFD. 

HAZMAT teams are at the crash scene to deal with the mineral oil that spilled from the tanker, added PGFD.

No further information has been provided about the crash.

WUSA9 will continue to provide information on this tanker crash as more information comes into our newsroom.

