89-year-old woman killed in Prince George's County hit-and-run crash

Beatrice Lumpkin died at the scene of the crash on June 23rd, according to police.

SUITLAND, Md. — An 89-year-old woman from Fort Washington has been identified as the person killed in a hit-and-run crash that happened on June 23.

Police continue to search for the driver who struck Beatrice Lumpkin at around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of Silver Hill Road and Plaza Drive in Suitland, Maryland.

The Prince George's County Police Department said their preliminary investigation found that the involved car was heading westbound on Silver Hill Road. The driver hit Lumpkin, who was in the road at the time. Investigators are still working to determine why she was in the street.

She was pronounced dead a short time later and the driver left the scene of the collision, police said.