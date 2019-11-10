MARYLAND, USA — Maryland exists as a deadly state for intersection crashes, according to a study done by AutoInsurance.org.

Part of AutoInsurance.org's methodology was incorporating the data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The study specifically focused on crashes from 2010 to 2017.

Analysis done by dataforstories.co finds that, since 2010, there has been a 27 percent increase in intersection fatalities. The study says the state death toll amounted to 8,752 deaths per year, which meant that the daily death toll was 24 per day.

In 2017, Maryland ranked sixth in intersection fatalities per 1,000 miles of road. With 5.29 intersection deaths per 1,000 miles of road, Maryland's fatality rate was over double the U.S. average of 2.45 deaths per 1,000 miles.

