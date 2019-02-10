POTOMAC, Md. — A car crashed into a building in Potomac on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Authorities report that the collision happened at a Capital One Bank located at 10211 River Road near Falls Road.

Police said the driver of the car struck the entrance of the bank and knocked down the light pole in the parking lot before backing into another building.

At this time, police said it is still unknown why the driver reversed striking the pole and the second building.

No injuries were reported and the building inspector has been notified of the incident.

Montgomery County police officials are at the scene investigating the crash.

